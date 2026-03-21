Trump Rejects Ceasefire

President Trump shut down any talk of a ceasefire with Iran, delivering a blunt message to reporters as the U.S.-led campaign enters its third week.





“I don’t want to do a ceasefire,” Trump said. “You don’t do a ceasefire when you’re literally obliterating the other side!”



He hammered home America’s total dominance on the battlefield.





“They’ve got no navy, they’ve got no air force, they’ve got no equipment left, they’ve got no leadership left,” Trump declared. “We’re dominating. We’re in total control. Why would I give them a ceasefire? So they can regroup? No way.”





The president made clear he’s open to dialogue but not to pausing the fight while Iran is on the ropes. “We can have dialogue. We can talk. But I don’t want to do a ceasefire right now,” he added earlier in the exchange.