Pakistan Talks Collapse: Trump Rejects Iran’s 5-Year Nuclear Freeze Demands 20-Year Deal





Negotiations in Pakistan have reportedly failed after Iran proposed a 5-year suspension of uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief and an end to military pressure.





U.S. President Donald Trump swiftly rejected the offer, pushing for a far stricter agreement requiring at least a 20-year halt to Iran’s nuclear program, along with unrestricted inspections to ensure long-term compliance.





Trump views the 5-year proposal as a delay tactic, insisting that only a “permanent and comprehensive” deal is acceptable. He warned that without such an agreement, Iran could face significantly harsher consequences once the temporary ceasefire expires on April 21.





The breakdown highlights a widening gap between both sides, raising the risk of further escalation.