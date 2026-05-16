Trump rejects Iran’s Nuclear deal proposal

US President Donald Trump dismissed Iran’s latest diplomatic proposal, specifically targeting the opening of the document, during his visit to Beijing on Friday, May 15, 2026,

Trump asserted that Iran has backtracked on previous commitments regarding its nuclear program, stating that the very first sentence was “unacceptable” because it failed to align with his requirement for a total cessation of nuclear activity.

“If they have any nuclear of any form, I don’t read the rest,” he told reporters at Beijing Capital International Airport before boarding Air Force One.

The President expressed dissatisfaction with the “level of guarantee” offered by Tehran. He claimed that Iran had previously agreed to relinquish its “nuclear dust”—a reference to the country’s stockpile of enriched uranium, before reversing its position.

Despite this, Trump maintained an optimistic tone regarding a future deal, suggesting that the Iranian leadership would eventually agree to his terms.

On the other side of the negotiations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi clarified that uranium enrichment is not currently part of the active agenda.

According to the Tasnim news agency, Araghchi stated that while enrichment would be addressed in later stages, Iran remains firm in its refusal to relinquish its current stockpile, despite denying any intention to build a nuclear weapon.

Tensions also remain high regarding the Strait of Hormuz. When asked if Chinese President Xi Jinping would pressure Iran to reopen the strategic waterway, Trump replied that the US does not “need favors” but mentioned the possibility of “cleanup work.”

He attributed the current month-long ceasefire to the effectiveness of the US blockade and hinted at a potential resumption of military action, following a social media post earlier on Friday morning stating his campaign is “to be continued!”