Breaking News: Trump Rejects Zelensky’s Offer of Drone Defense Help, Calls Ukrainian Leader ‘The Last Person We Need Help From’





In a pointed rebuff amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s offer to provide expertise in countering Iranian drones (such as Shahed models), stating that the United States does not require Ukraine’s assistance.





Trump first addressed the issue in a Fox News interview on March 13, 2026, declaring: “We don’t need [Ukraine’s] help in drone defense. We know more about drones than anybody. We have the best drones in the world.”





He reinforced his position in a March 14 phone interview with NBC News, explicitly saying: “The last person we need help from is Zelensky.” Trump also described Zelensky as “far more difficult to make a deal with” than Russian President Vladimir Putin in separate comments on Ukraine negotiations.





This comes after Zelensky publicly stated that the U.S. and Gulf allies had sought Ukraine’s know-how gained from years of defending against similar Iranian-supplied drones used by Russia to bolster defenses against Iranian aerial threats.





The remarks highlight ongoing strains in U.S.-Ukraine relations under the current administration.





Source: NBC News (March 14, 2026 phone interview), cross-reported by Kyiv Independent, Kyiv Post, Ukrinform, WION, and other outlets.