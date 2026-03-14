President Trump Releases Declassified Strike Footage: Precision Blows Cripple Iran’s Key Oil Hub Defenses





President Donald J. Trump has declassified and released stunning infrared footage of U.S. precision strikes on military targets at Kharg Island, Iran’s critical oil export lifeline handling up to 90% of its shipments.





The video shows devastating hits cratering the runway at the airbase, neutralizing IRGC air defenses, and eliminating missile launch sites—securing American air dominance over the Persian Gulf without touching civilian oil infrastructure.





The strategic masterstroke: Trump ignored claims of panic or Israeli pressure, instead delivering calculated pressure on the regime’s economic artery while holding the oil terminals hostage. One sharp comment notes this isn’t chaos—it’s leverage against Iran and its Chinese buyers still loading tankers amid Hormuz threats.





The deliberate sparing of export facilities sends a crystal-clear warning: keep the Strait open, or lose your revenue stream entirely.





B-2 bombers reportedly led the operation, proving overwhelming U.S. superiority. Critics once doubted the plan; the craters tell a different story.





This move escalates deterrence, protects global shipping, and reminds Tehran: America strikes with precision—and holds the cards.