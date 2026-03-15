Trump reportedly tells Germany’s Merz: Russia is winning the war in Ukraine



According to the Financial Times, Donald Trump told German leader Friedrich Merz that the Ukraine war is “developing in Russia’s favor,” reportedly saying “Russia is strong and Ukraine is weak.”



The report says Trump also brushed off calls to increase pressure on Vladimir Putin, alarming EU officials.





Several European diplomats reportedly described the situation as a “disaster” for both the EU and Ukraine, fearing a shift in U.S. support…



Source: Financial Times