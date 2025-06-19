Trump revealed he knows where Iran’s Supreme Leader is hiding but has no plans of assassinating him for now

President Donald Trump has made another interesting revelation about Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The United States president claimed that the U.S. knows the exact location of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Trump described the supreme leader as an easy target but stating there are no plans to assassinate him for now.

He warned that U.S. patience was wearing thin regarding Iranian missile attacks on civilians or American soldiers and demanded Iran’s unconditional surrender.

These statements came amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, with reports of Iranian missile strikes on Israeli infrastructure and U.S. involvement in the conflict, including claims of controlling Iranian airspace.

Trump also reportedly considered strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, such as the Fordow uranium enrichment site, but rejected an Israeli proposal to directly target Khamenei.

These remarks have stirred controversy, with some interpreting them as provocative rhetoric escalating the conflict, while others, including Iranian responses, emphasized defiance, citing Iran’s 3,000-year-old civilization.

The situation remains volatile, with Trump scheduled to meet national security advisers to discuss further actions.