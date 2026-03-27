Iran’s Missile Barrage Smashed: Trump Reveals 101 Attacks on USS Abraham Lincoln All Blown Out of the Sky





President Donald Trump just dropped the truth on Iran’s latest act of aggression. The mullahs launched a massive missile assault on one of America’s mightiest warships, the USS Abraham Lincoln, and our Navy turned every single one into scrap at the bottom of the sea.





“They shot 100 missiles at one of our aircraft carriers, the Abraham Lincoln — one of the biggest ships in the world, actually. And out of 101 missiles shot, every single one of them was knocked down in the sea,” Trump said.





He didn’t stop there. “Think of that. Think of what that means. 101 missiles — highly sophisticated, very fast missiles shot. Out of 101, all 101 were shot down and now for the most part lying at the bottom of the sea.”





“When a missile is going at 2,500 miles an hour, I don’t care how far away it is… Our military is incredible. The greatest military in the history of the world.”





This wasn’t some ragtag attack. Reports point to advanced supersonic missiles, many traced back to Chinese designs funneled to Iran. The regime tried to overwhelm our defenses in the Arabian Sea, but America’s Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and top-tier systems delivered a perfect shutout.