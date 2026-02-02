📢 Update: TRUMP REVEALS VENEZUELA OPERATIONS LEAKER JAILED, FACES LONG SENTENCE



In the middle of a routine bill signing, Trump dropped a blunt bombshell: the Venezuela operations leaker has been caught and locked up.



No drama, no spin — just a calm admission that someone who endangered U.S. operations is now behind bars.



He didn’t mince words either.



Trump said the person is “in jail right now” and called them “a very bad leaker” who will “probably be in jail for a long time” — which is exactly what should happen when you compromise sensitive missions.



Meanwhile, the same media that treats leakers like celebrity “whistleblowers” will undoubtedly flinch at this.



They never seem bothered when classified plans are exposed, only when someone actually enforces the law.



In contrast, Trump framed it the way any serious commander-in-chief should: leaking on active operations in places like Venezuela isn’t a game, it’s a direct threat to American lives and national security.



That’s not “resistance,” that’s sabotage.



This is the split-screen: DC insiders treat leaks as politics, Trump treats them as a crime — and now one of those “anonymous heroes” is learning what that really means.



