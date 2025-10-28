Trump rules out Vice President run in 2028, but says he ‘would love’ a third term

US President Donald Trump, has stated that he will not run for Vice President in the 2028 American election, despite suggestions from some supporters that such a move could allow him to circumvent constitutional term limits and remain in the White House.

The U.S. Constitution limits presidents to two terms, and Trump began his second term in January. However, a theory among his advocates suggests he could be elected as Vice President in 2028, perhaps alongside current Vice President JD Vance as the presidential nominee. The theory posits that the president would then quickly resign, allowing Trump to ascend back to the top office.

When asked about the possibility of running for Vice President in November 2028, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that while he “would be allowed to do that,” he ultimately wouldn’t pursue it.

“I wouldn’t do it… I think it’s too cute. It wouldn’t be right,” he stated.

Trump, who served his initial term from 2017 to 2021, has often mentioned the calls from his supporters for him to govern beyond his current tenure, referencing the constitutional restriction. He has also recently displayed red hats emblazoned with the slogan “Trump 2028” in the Oval Office.

Trump’s comments follow recent high-profile claims by his former advisor, Steve Bannon, a key ideologue of the Make America Great Again movement. Bannon recently claimed that “there is a plan” to keep the President in power.

“He is going to get a third term… Trump is going to be president in ’28. And people just ought to get accommodated with that,” Bannon told The Economist. When questioned about the 22nd Amendment, which mandates presidential term limits, Bannon responded, “There’s many different alternatives. At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is.”