TRUMP SANCTIONS 8 NIGERIANS FOR BOKO HARAM LINKS—TINUBU, WHERE ARE YOU?





President Trump’s administration just sanctioned eight Nigerians for alleged ties to terrorism and cyber crime and President Tinubu needs to answer some hard questions.





THE FACTS:



On February 10, 2025, the US Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) froze all US-based assets and banned Americans from doing business with these individuals.





WHO WAS SANCTIONED:



TERRORISM-RELATED (7 individuals):



1. Salih Yusuf Adamu – Convicted in UAE (2022) for running a Boko Haram fundraising cell that attempted to transfer $782,000 from Dubai to Nigeria





2. Abu Abdullah ibn Umar Al-Barnawi (Ba Idrisa) – Boko Haram operative



3. Abu Musab Al-Barnawi (Habib Yusuf) – Identified as Boko Haram leader



4. Khaled Al-Barnawi – Multiple aliases, Boko Haram connections





5. Babestan Oluwole Ademulero – Terror financing links



6. Ibrahim Ali Alhassan – Living in Abu Dhabi, linked to Boko Haram funding networks



7. Abu Bakr ibn Muhammad Al-Mainuki- ISIL connections





CYBERCRIME:



8. Nnamdi Orson Benson – Sanctioned for malicious cyber-enabled activities



THE HARD TRUTH:



While Boko Haram has terrorized Northern Nigeria for over 15 years, killed thousands, and displaced millions, some Nigerians have been helping them raise money internationally.





$782,000 attempted transfer from Dubai. Fundraising cells operating across borders. Leadership networks still active.





QUESTIONS FOR TINUBU:



If the US can track and sanction these individuals, where is Nigeria’s own intelligence? Why are Nigerians funding terror groups from abroad while our soldiers die fighting them at home?





President Tinubu, your citizens are on international terror lists. What is your government doing about the networks enabling Boko Haram?





QUESTIONS FOR TRUMP:



Sanctioning individuals is good but where’s the support to help Nigeria END Boko Haram permanently? Freezing assets won’t stop the violence killing innocent Nigerians daily.





THE REALITY:



Boko Haram has killed over 350,000 people and displaced millions since 2009. The insurgency continues because of FUNDING—and now we know some of that funding comes from Nigerians living comfortably abroad.



This isn’t just America’s problem. This is Nigeria’s shame.



We need accountability. We need action. We need answers.





