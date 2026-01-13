🚨BREAKING: Trump Says China Can Buy Venezuelan Crude Only Under US Control – Oil at Gunpoint



The mask is fully off now.



Donald Trump has openly stated that China and Russia will only be allowed to buy Venezuelan oil under US control, treating Venezuela’s energy sector as something Washington has the right to manage, seize and redistribute. That is not diplomacy, this is ownership.





At a White House meeting with US oil executives, Trump reportedly claimed that if the US doesn’t take over Venezuela’s oil industry, China or Russia will. This statement alone says it all, Venezuela isn’t viewed as a sovereign country, it’s viewed as a prize.





According to Reuters, one of Washington’s explicit goals behind its actions in Venezuela is to send a message to China: stay out of the Americas and weaken China–Venezuela energy cooperation.





China’s response was calm and direct, as it always is.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that Latin American countries are sovereign nations with the right to choose their own partners and that China will continue deepening practical cooperation with Venezuela and other Latin American countries regardless of changing circumstances.





Meanwhile, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced that Washington will “indefinitely” control Venezuelan oil sales, including existing stockpiles and all future production. Revenue would be placed into US-controlled accounts, with funds supposedly redistributed later “for the benefit of Venezuelans.”





What does this mean exactly? Oil seized first and promises later.



The plan also includes bringing US oil majors into Venezuela, supplying equipment and services to stabilise production and creating compensation mechanisms for American companies investing there. Trump himself claimed Venezuela would hand over 30–50 million barrels of sanctioned oil, sold at market price, with proceeds overseen by him.





Now read that again: The US president publicly claiming personal oversight of another country’s oil revenue.





All of this follows the US military operation earlier this month that forcibly removed Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro and his wife and transferred them to the United States, an act widely condemned and seen by many as resource-driven regime change.





China didn’t fire a shot, China didn’t seize leaders and China didn’t declare ownership of foreign oil. Yet it’s China being told to “stay away.” China is not the villain here and many are starting to realise this.





This is about control, oil flows, currencies, leverage and enforcing a hemisphere where access is conditional on obedience. Beijing’s restraint here is important, so take note: no escalation and no bullshit. Just a steady insistence on sovereignty, lawful cooperation and what is right.