Trump says he does not support regime change in Iran, warning it would lead to chaos

Speaking to reporters midair on Air Force One, Trump said that a regime change in Iran is not an ideal solution as it could bring a lot of chaos.

When asked by reporters if he’d like to see a regime change in Iran, the president stated emphatically that he does not want that as it could lead to ‘much chaos.’

“No, if there was, there was, but no I don’t want it. I’d like to see everything calm down as quickly as possible,” the president stated.

“Regime change takes chaos and ideally we don’t want to see so much chaos so we see how it does,” he continued.

Trump added that Iranians are good businesspeople and have a strong economic potential and “should be fine” if they refrain from pursuing nuclear weapons.