Trump says he has not ended the Russia-Ukraine war because Putin and Selenskyy are being difficult and resistant

At a press briefing during the NATO summit in The Hague, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed his administration’s ongoing struggle to broker a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war, admitting that negotiations have proven more challenging than anticipated.

When pressed by reporters on why he has not yet ended the conflict, Trump pointed to difficulties with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Vladimir Putin has been more difficult, frankly I’ve had some problems with Zelenskyy … it’s been more difficult than other wars,” Trump replied to the reporters.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions, with Trump’s earlier efforts to mediate peace, including a proposed minerals deal with Ukraine, faltering after a contentious February 2025 Oval Office meeting with Zelenskyy.

That clash, marked by Trump accusing Zelenskyy of “gambling with World War III” and pausing U.S. military aid, underscored strained relations.

Despite a more productive meeting with Zelenskyy in April at Pope Francis’s funeral, Trump’s frustration was evident as he noted Putin’s determination and Zelenskyy’s resistance to surrendering.

Trump suggested progress is being made but emphasized the complexity of dealing with both leaders, stating, “I think we’ll talk about Ukraine” when asked about his upcoming meeting with Zelenskyy at the summit.

Trump also stated he helped secure peace between Rwanda and DR Congo, Egypt and Ethiopia, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo.