Trump says he has not thought about speaking to Elon Musk, says he thinks Musk rather wants to speak to him

President Donald Trump addressed questions about his ongoing public dispute with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk during a press briefing today, suggesting he is open to a conversation but has not prioritized it.

When asked if he has any plans on speaking with Elon Musk after their public feud, Pres. Trump said he has “really thought about it.”

“I haven’t really thought about it, actually. I would imagine he wants to speak to me,” Trump said, responding to reporters at the White House.

“I would imagine he wants to speak to me. If I were him i would want to speak to me,” he continued.

The remarks comes as the two recently engaged in a highly publicized feud, fueled by disagreements over federal spending and immigration policy.

Musk used his platform X to criticize Trump’s proposed budget cuts and immigration enforcement actions, calling them “fiscally reckless” and “inhumane.”

Trump, in turn, dismissed Musk’s critiques on Truth Social, labeling him a “self-important tech bro” and questioning his influence over public policy.