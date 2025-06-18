Trump says he is looking for an end to the Israel-Iran war and not a ceasefire deal

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters after returning early from the G7 summit in Canada, declared that he is aiming for a resolution to the escalating Iran-Israel conflict that goes beyond a mere ceasefire.

Instead, he described his goal as achieving a “real end” to the conflict, emphasizing Iran’s complete abandonment of its nuclear ambitions.

“I’m not looking for a ceasefire, we’re looking at better than a ceasefire. We’re looking for an end, a real end, not a ceasefire. An end. A complete give-up by Iran.”

The statement follows days of intense military exchanges between Israel and Iran, with Israel launching airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities and military infrastructure, and Iran retaliating with missile and drone attacks.

Trump’s comments are not only seen as a focus on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, but also fueling speculation about potential U.S. involvement in the conflict.