Trump says he knows where Iran’s Supreme Leader is hiding but they are not going to eliminate him

In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump has revealed that they (the U.S.) are aware of the hiding place of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump revealed that the US is aware of the location of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In the post, Trump revealed that although they (the US) know his location and that “he is an easy target,” he is still “safe there.”

However, Trump emphasized that no action will be taken to eliminate him or ‘take him out’ at least not yet.

Trump further expressed concerns about the potential for missiles to be fired at civilians or American soldiers, indicating a desire to avoid such outcomes.

Concluding his statement, Trump hinted on the urgency of Iran making a deal with the US saying “our patience is wearing thin.”