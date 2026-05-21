Trump says he might skip his own son’s wedding this weekend because of Iran



Donald Trump Jr. is getting married this Memorial Day weekend on a private island in the Bahamas, and his father might not show up.

When asked directly if he was attending, Trump said: “He’d like me to go. I’m gonna try and make it. I said, ‘This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.’” The president of the United States is potentially skipping his oldest son’s wedding because of a war he started and cannot figure out how to end.





The wedding itself is already a story of scaled-back ambitions. Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson originally planned a lavish White House ceremony that sources said would have “set them up for future political roles.” That idea was quietly shelved after the Iran war made a big celebration politically toxic. An insider put it plainly: a lavish wedding at the White House while people are dying wouldn’t be well received. So they downsized to a private island in the Bahamas, which is a sentence that exists.





The whole situation is a snapshot of where the Trump family finds itself right now. The president is managing a war he cannot end, an approval rating at a second-term low, and a son getting married this weekend that he may or may not attend. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Jr.’s ex-fiancée, is currently serving as ambassador to Greece. The ballroom that was supposed to host the wedding is still under construction.