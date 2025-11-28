Trump Says He Will “Permanently Pause Migration” From All “Third World Countries”

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to halt migration from all so-called “third world countries.” While no specific list has been released, Trump says the move is meant to help the US “recover” from what he describes as years of damaging immigration policies.

The announcement comes after an Afghan national was accused of shooting two National Guard members in Washington, DC — one of whom later died.

On the same day, USCIS revealed it is re-examining green cards previously issued to migrants from 19 countries. When questioned, officials pointed towards a June White House proclamation listing nations such as Afghanistan , Cuba , Haiti , Iran , Somalia , and Venezuela .

The term “third world” is outdated and historically used to describe poorer developing countries, but Trump’s use of it has sparked debate and concern about the potential global impact of such a policy.