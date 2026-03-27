Trump says he’s protecting the free world. Brazil’s president says he’s acting like he owns it.





Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva delivered one of the sharpest public rebukes of U.S. foreign policy at the CELAC summit in Bogotá on March 21.

Speaking before 33 nations, Lula said no one can wake up and decide to take Greenland, the Panama Canal, Cuba, or Venezuela — or bomb Iran. Countries have sovereignty, he said, and it must be respected.





Lula did not name Trump directly, but the target was unmistakable. He also called the United Nations a “total and absolute failure” for not stopping the wars in Gaza, Ukraine, and Iran, and renewed calls for Security Council reform.





The speech came three weeks into the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and amid ongoing fallout from the U.S. military intervention in Venezuela earlier this year. Lula has consistently condemned both actions as violations of international law.