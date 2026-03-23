Trump Says Iran Agrees to No Nuclear Weapons in Breakthrough Talks

Iran Agrees to No Nuclear Weapons in Breakthrough Talks



President Trump announced today that Iran has finally agreed to abandon any pursuit of nuclear weapons, opening the door to a potential deal that could end the conflict and bring real peace to the region.





Speaking to reporters, Trump laid it out clearly: “We are having really good discussions with Iran. They’ve agreed to not having a nuclear weapon! I think there is a good chance that we end up with a deal!”





He doubled down, emphasizing, “They want peace. They’ve agreed they will not have a nuclear weapon… We’ll see. You have to get it done, but I would say there’s a very good chance.”





Trump has postponed planned U.S. strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure for five days to give negotiations a shot, showing smart leadership and a willingness to secure victory through strength and diplomacy rather than endless war. This comes after months of pressure that forced Tehran to the table.