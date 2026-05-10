Trump says Iran has been playing games with US for 47 years

US President Donald Trump accused Iran of delaying negotiations with the United States for decades, saying Tehran would no longer be able to “laugh” at Washington.

“Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump accused Iran of “delay, delay, delay” and criticized former US presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden over their Iran policies.

“They will be laughing no longer,” Trump added.