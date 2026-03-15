TRUMP SAYS IRAN IS “TOTALLY DEFEATED” AND SEEKING A DEAL. IRAN SAYS THERE IS NO DEAL BEING DISCUSSED-Iran War, Day 15. Here are the 10 Latest Updates you should probably know…

President Trump just threatened to bomb Iran’s shoreline. Every Iranian boat in the Strait is now a target.

On Day 15 Trump posted on Truth Social with a direct warning:

“The United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian boats and ships out of the water.”

Trump says Iran is “totally defeated” and seeking a deal. Iran says there is no deal being discussed.

On Saturday Trump declared Iran “totally defeated” and claimed Tehran is seeking a deal with Washington.

Hours later, Iran’s own foreign minister flatly denied it.

No backchannel contacts. No ceasefire talks. No deal on the table.

Two completely contradictory statements from the two sides — on the same day.

President Trump called on China, France, Japan, South Korea and the UK to send warships to Hormuz.

Trump’s exact words: “Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others that are affected by this artificial constraint will send ships to the area.”

Iran announces it will deploy upgraded, more powerful ballistic missiles going forward.

Iran’s Deputy Defense Minister announced on Saturday that Iran will increasingly deploy upgraded weapons — including more powerful ballistic missiles — as the war continues.

Iran’s missile volume is down 90% from Day 1 according to the US.

But the missiles still being fired are getting more advanced.

They are rationing. Selecting. And upgrading.

UAE air defenses intercepted 9 ballistic missiles and 33 drones in a single day.

On Day 15, the UAE alone intercepted 9 ballistic missiles and 33 drones launched from Iran.

Qatar intercepted 4 ballistic missiles and multiple drones — all on the same day. Parts of Doha received evacuation orders at 2am.

Jordan intercepted 79 out of 85 missiles and drones fired at it during week two — with 5 drones and 1 missile breaking through and landing inside Jordanian territory.

Saudi Arabia intercepted 10 drones targeting Riyadh and the Eastern Province — on Sunday morning.

10 drones headed toward Saudi Arabia’s capital and its oil-producing Eastern Province.

All intercepted and destroyed.

But think about the Eastern Province for a moment.

That is where Saudi Aramco lives. The single largest oil company on earth.

Iran is probing it. Testing it. Every single day.

The Port of Jask in southeastern Iran hit — extensive damage confirmed.

Video and reports sent to Iran International show extensive damage at the port of Jask in Hormozgan province in southeastern Iran following fresh US strikes.

Jask is strategically significant — it sits outside the Strait of Hormuz and was Iran’s planned alternative oil export route specifically designed to bypass Hormuz.

Iran’s backup plan for exporting oil just took a direct hit.

Iran warned civilians near US-linked facilities in the UAE to evacuate.

The IRGC issued a public statement Saturday urging residents near UAE ports, docks and US military facilities to evacuate — to avoid “harm.”

It was broadcast publicly to civilians.

Iran is preparing to strike UAE infrastructure tied to American interests.

The USS Nimitz — set to be decommissioned in May 2026 — has been kept in service until 2027.

The US Navy quietly extended the service life of the USS Nimitz — one of the largest warships ever built — by nearly a full year.

It was supposed to retire in May.

It is now staying until March 2027.

The US military is keeping every asset it has in play.

Two weeks in — here’s the full cost so far.

$16.5 billion spent by the US in the first 12 days alone.

More than 15,000 targets hit by US-Israeli strikes.

1,444 killed in Iran.

826 killed in Lebanon including 106 children.

USA: At least 13 US service members confirmed killed — 7 by enemy fire. 6 in the KC-135 plane crash in Iraq. More wounded.

Israel: 12 civilians and 2 soldiers killed. Over 2,000 people injured by Iranian missile strikes.

25 Iranian hospitals damaged. 9 completely out of service.

Brent crude at $104.

Gas up 70 cents a gallon in the US since Day 1.

S&P 500 down 3.1% for the year. Third straight week of losses.



And the Strait of Hormuz — still closed.

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This is Day 15.

Stay informed. Turn on notifications because this affects all of us.

(Robert Kiyosaki: Author, Rich Dad Poor Dad)