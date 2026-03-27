Trump says Iran let 10 oil ships through Strait of Hormuz as “present” to US



Is the ice finally melting in the Middle East? President Trump dropped a bombshell during a Cabinet meeting Thursday, revealing that Iran allowed 10 oil tankers to sail through the blockaded Strait of Hormuz as a “present” to the United States.





As the 2026 conflict enters a high-stakes diplomatic phase, here is the breakdown of the President’s latest update on the “Victory” path.





The 10 boat Gesture



After teasing a mysterious “present” earlier this week, the President provided the details:





• The Real Signal: Trump claimed Iran allowed the ships through to prove they are “real and solid” about reaching a resolution.





• The Fox News Moment: The President said he realized the gesture was real while watching Fox News, which reported “something unusual” happening in the strait.



• The Bonus: Originally promised eight boats, the President noted that Tehran apologized for a prior statement and sent two additional tankers, bringing the total to 10 Pakistani-flagged vessels.





The 15 Point Framework and the Ayatollah Deal



While Tehran has publicly denied direct talks, the U.S. negotiating team is busy behind the scenes:





• The Mediator: Special Envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed a 15 point peace framework has been delivered to Iran via Pakistan.





• Joint Control? This follows Trump’s recent suggestion that the vital shipping route could be controlled jointly by “me and the ayatollah.”





• Confidentiality: Witkoff noted that the President has directed the team not to “negotiate through the news media,” though Trump opted to share the “present” story after asking for Witkoff’s permission.