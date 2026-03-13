Trump Says Iran Should Not Attend World Cup Over Safety Concerns



U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that Iran’s national football team should not attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup, citing potential risks to the players’ safety.





In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated that while the team would be welcome in the U.S., their presence at the tournament which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico could put them in danger.





The comments come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran following recent military conflicts in the Middle East. Iran had previously signaled it might withdraw from the competition, with its sports minister noting that conditions were not safe for the team to travel to the U.S.





Iran had successfully qualified for the expanded 48-team tournament and is drawn into a group with Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand. Their matches are scheduled to be played in U.S. cities including Los Angeles and Seattle.





If Iran officially withdraws, it would mark an unprecedented political withdrawal from the modern World Cup and could force FIFA to find a replacement team.