Trump says Iranian officials are calling him to discuss the situation with Israel

President Donald Trump has made a claim concerning the ongoing fued between Israel and Iran.

The United States president in an NBC News interview stated that Iranian officials have been calling him to discuss a way out of the ongoing fued.

He said the call came for his administration to act on the situation following Israel’s military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and ballistic missile program.

These strikes, described as unilateral by U.S. officials, targeted key Iranian sites like the Natanz enrichment facility and resulted in the deaths of nuclear scientists and military commanders.

Trump’s statement suggests potential backchannel communication with Tehran amid escalating regional tensions.

However, there is no official confirmation from Iran reported concerning if they truly contact Donald Trump or Not.

The White House had planned a sixth round of nuclear talks in Oman, but these are now considered unlikely due to the recent strikes.

Trump has publicly urged Iran to negotiate a nuclear deal, warning of severe consequences if they fail to do so, while also expressing support for Israel’s actions.