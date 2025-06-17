Trump says Israel and Iran need to fight it our before they make a deal, pledges the support of the US to Israel defense

As Israel and Iran continue to exchange missiles, President Donald Trump expressed cautious optimism for a diplomatic resolution but suggested that the two nations might need to “fight it out” first.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, June 15, 2025, as he departed for a G7 summit in Canada, Trump reiterated strong U.S. support for Israel’s defense while emphasizing his desire to broker a deal to end the intensifying conflict.

“I hope there is going to be a deal. I think it’s time for a deal and we’ll see what happens but sometimes they have to fight it out,” he said.

“But we are going to see what happens. I think there is a good chance there will be a deal,” Trump told reporters.

The U.S. has provided defensive support to Israel, helping intercept Iranian missiles. When asked if the US will continue to support Israel in its defence, the president replied “We do” without hesitation.

The escalating hostilities, which began with Israel’s preemptive strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and military targets on June 13, have killed dozens, including top Iranian commanders and civilians, and caused significant damage to infrastructure in both nations.

Iran retaliated with waves of missile attacks on Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Haifa, prompting Israel to expand its strikes to include Iran’s energy sector and defense facilities.

Trump has stressed that the U.S. was not involved in Israel’s initial strikes but warned Iran against targeting American interests.