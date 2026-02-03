Trump says latest release of Epstein files clear his name

US President, Donald Trump has claimed that the newly released Jeffrey Epstein files exonerate him of any wrongdoing, saying they showed the “opposite of what many people were hoping for,” despite the documents containing allegations of a s£x act involving a young teenage girl.

Over the weekend, the Department of Justice released more than three million additional pages related to the case, including 2,000 videos and about 180,000 images.

Among the materials were images showing film director Brett Ratner, who is directing a new documentary about First Lady Melania Trump, embracing a young woman while standing next to Epstein.

Responding to the files’ release, Mr Trump said: ‘I didn’t see it myself but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it’s the opposite of what people were hoping, you know, the radical Left.’

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and has not been accused of any crimes by Epstein’s victims.

The President also threatened to sue Epstein’s estate and his friend-turned-nemesis, Michael Wolff, for allegedly ‘conspiring’ to destroy his political career in emails shown in the files.

Speaking on board Air Force One, Mr Trump said: ‘Wolff, who’s a third-rate writer, was conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to hurt me politically or otherwise and that came through loud and clear.

‘So we’ll probably sue Wolff on that… Maybe the Epstein estate, I guess. I don’t know. But we’ll certainly sue Wolff.’

In the pictures of Brett Ratner, 56, known for the Rush Hour movies, he can be seen sitting on a sofa alongside Epstein and two women whose faces have been obscured.

There is no indication of wrongdoing from the files.