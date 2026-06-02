Trump Says No Troops Will Enter Beirut, Claims Hezbollah Agreed To Halt Attacks



President Donald Trump announced that he held a “very productive” conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and stated that no forces will be sent into Beirut, with any units previously heading there ordered to turn back.





Trump also said that, through senior intermediaries, the United States held talks with Hezbollah and reached an understanding under which all attacks would stop.





According to Trump, Israel will not strike Hezbollah, and Hezbollah will not attack Israel.



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