Breaking News : Trump Says Putin “Fears the United States, Not Europe” as Tensions Over Ukraine War Continue





U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no real fear of Europe, arguing that Moscow’s strategic calculations are primarily influenced by the United States rather than European powers





Speaking about the ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding the war in Ukraine and Western support for Kyiv, Trump stated that Putin does not see Europe as a decisive military or political threat. According to Trump, the Russian leader is far more concerned about the actions and capabilities of the United States.



Trump suggested that European countries, despite providing significant financial and military assistance to Ukraine, lack the level of power and deterrence necessary to influence Putin’s decisions on the battlefield or in negotiations. In his view, the Kremlin’s calculations are driven mainly by Washington’s policies rather than those of European capitals.





The remarks come at a time when debates continue within the West about the balance of power in the Ukraine conflict and the role of European nations in shaping the outcome of the war.

European governments have collectively provided hundreds of billions of euros in financial and military aid to Ukraine and have imposed extensive sanctions on Russia since the invasion began.





However, Trump indicated that despite these efforts, Putin remains primarily focused on the United States when assessing risks and potential escalation. His comments highlight an ongoing debate in Western strategic circles over whether Europe possesses enough independent military and political influence to deter Russia without strong American leadership.



Trump’s statement also reflects broader tensions over how the West should approach negotiations and military support in the war.

While some policymakers argue for increased European leadership in security matters, others maintain that U.S. involvement remains the key factor shaping Russia’s strategic behavior.





The Ukraine war, which escalated into a full scale conflict in 2022, continues to dominate international politics and has become one of the most significant security crises in Europe in decades.

Diplomatic efforts and military developments remain closely watched as both sides seek leverage in potential future negotiations.



Source: RBC-Ukraine