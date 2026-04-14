Trump says “something could be happening” over next 2 days in Pakistan

President Donald Trump said “something could be happening” over the next two days in Pakistan as US and Iran try to come back to the negotiating table.

“You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we’re more inclined to go there,” Trump told a New York Post reporter on assignment in Islamabad. “It’s more likely, you know why? Because the field marshal is doing a great job.”

Trump was referring to Pakistan Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir, calling him “fantastic.” Geneva has also been floated as another potential location for peace talks, but Trump seemed to downplay that possibility.

“Why should we go to some country that has nothing to do with it?” Trump said.