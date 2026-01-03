Trump says US has ‘captured’ Venezuelan President Maduro amid large scale strikes

US President Donald Trump says the US has carried out “large scale strikes against Venezuela” and “captured its leader, President Nicolas Maduro” and his wife.

Here’s the statement from Truth Social in full:

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country.

“This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”