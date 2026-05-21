Trump says US will get Iran’s enriched uranium, won’t accept Hormuz tolls

President Donald Trump told reporters the United States will “get the highly enriched” uranium stockpiles from Iran.

“We will get it. We don’t need it. We don’t want it. We’ll probably destroy it after we get it. But we’re not going to let them have it.”

Trump warned that the US is “going to either make sure they don’t have a nuclear weapon or we’re going to have to do something very drastic.”

On the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said “we want it open. We want it free. We don’t want tolls. It’s international. It’s an international waterway and not charging tolls.”

He said the US blockade is costing Iran $500 million a day as they cannot export anything through their southern waters.

“There hasn’t been a ship that’s been able to get through without our approval. And the Navy has done an amazing job. And no ship is going to Iran, as you know. No ship is going to or out of Iran without our approval.”