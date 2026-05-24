Trump says White House gunman’s death highlights security concerns

US President Donald Trump said a gunman was killed in an exchange of fire with Secret Service agents near the White House gates, arguing the incident underscored the need for stronger presidential security measures.

“Thank you to our great Secret Service and Law Enforcement for the swift and professional action taken this evening against a gunman near the White House,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump said the suspect had “a violent history and possible obsession” with the White House and was killed after exchanging gunfire with agents near the compound.

The president linked the episode to a shooting near the White House Correspondents’ Dinner a month earlier, saying the incidents showed the importance of building “the most safe and secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, DC.”

“The National Security of our Country demands it!” Trump wrote.