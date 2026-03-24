Trump Sends Marine Strike Force into CENTCOM to Crush Iran’s Hormuz Chokehold





US Navy amphibious ships USS Tripoli and USS New Orleans, loaded with roughly 2,200 battle-hardened Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are powering straight into CENTCOM’s area of responsibility this week.





These Marines pack real punch — attack helicopters, landing craft, and the speed to storm shores if ordered.

They’re reinforcing carrier strike groups already pounding Iranian positions while the mullahs keep the Strait of Hormuz locked down, choking global oil supplies and holding the world hostage.





President Trump has zero tolerance for this blackmail. He’s openly eyeing control of Iran’s Kharg Island, the oil export lifeline that moves nearly all of Tehran’s crude. No more letting radical Islamists dictate energy prices or attack shipping with impunity.





This is peace through overwhelming strength. With Marines positioned in CENTCOM waters and carriers on station, Iran now faces serious consequences for closing the strait and provoking America. The regime’s disruption game is over. The United States is locked and loaded.