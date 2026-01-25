TRUMP SHOCKS DAVOS, TURNS GREENLAND DISPUTE INTO ARCTIC DEAL



The same crowd that laughed at “Trump buying Greenland” just watched him walk into Davos and turn that punchline into a blueprint for Arctic power.





The room full of global planners suddenly realized the guy they mocked still thinks in terms of maps, resources, and leverage—not cocktail panels.





After meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump went on Truth Social and dropped the real news: they’ve built a “framework of a future deal” that covers not only Greenland, but “the entire Arctic Region. ” Translation: shipping lanes, energy, minerals, security routes — the stuff real superpowers fight over while our media argues about pronouns.





Meanwhile, hours earlier, he’d already shut down the left’s favorite fantasy: “no, the U.S. is not using force to take Greenland. ” So while his critics peddled cartoon scenarios of invasions, Trump quietly sat down, cut a strategic outline, and put America at the table instead of on the menu.





Remember how the press once sneered that Trump was “obsessed” with Greenland?





Now the same idea they mocked has matured into a multilateral framework that could lock in American influence across the Arctic for decades, while China and Russia are forced to react instead of dictate.