TRUMP SIDELINES IRAN’S HARDLINERS IN SECRET TALKS TO REOPEN STRAIT OF HORMUZ





President Trump is outmaneuvering Iran’s Revolutionary Guard by negotiating directly with more moderate elements inside the regime. U.S. envoys are reportedly meeting Iranian representatives in Pakistan, bypassing the IRGC entirely.





The IRGC remains defiant, vowing to keep the Strait closed and rejecting any U.S. claims of progress. But Trump extended his original 48-hour ultimatum by five days after citing productive back-channel discussions that could lead to a full resolution.





This move weakens the hardliners’ grip and opens the door to real concessions—potentially ending the chokehold on global oil flows without full-scale escalation. If successful, it forces the IRGC to fold or lose power, a major win for stability in the region and relief for American consumers facing skyrocketing energy prices.





The clock is ticking, but Trump is playing smart—maximum pressure, targeted diplomacy, and no apologies.