Trump Signals Cuba as Next Target After Energy Crisis Triggers Nationwide Blackouts

U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that Cuba could become Washington’s next major focus, following months of pressure that have reportedly pushed the island into a severe energy crisis. After more than two months of blocked oil deliveries, Cuba is facing widespread electricity outages, leaving much of the country struggling with power shortages.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on March 16, Trump described Cuba as a nation currently in a very weak position and suggested that the United States could soon reach a deal with Havana — or take whatever steps Washington deems necessary. While Trump has previously stated that he prefers to bring Cuba under U.S. influence “in a friendly way,” senior officials close to his administration say Washington is prepared to continue projecting military power across Latin America even as tensions remain high in the Middle East.

Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel confirmed last week that his government has already engaged in talks with the Trump administration. The announcement came on the same day that Cuba’s national electricity company reported a nationwide collapse of the power grid, leaving roughly 10 million people without electricity while engineers attempt to restore the system.

The crisis has been fueled by a sharp decline in oil imports since January 9, following U.S. pressure that effectively halted fuel shipments to the island.

Shipping data cited by international media shows that only two small oil tankers have delivered fuel to Cuba since the beginning of the year, triggering a deepening humanitarian situation marked by shortages of fuel, food, and medical supplies.