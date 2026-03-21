Trump Signals De-escalation in Iran Conflict, Says Hormuz Security “Not America’s Responsibility”





U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled a potential reduction in military operations against Iran, stating that Washington is “close to achieving its objectives” in degrading Iran’s military capabilities.





In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said the U.S. has targeted Iran’s missile stockpiles, naval and air forces, and key industrial infrastructure to prevent nuclear weapon development. He added that a partial troop drawdown is now under consideration.





However, Trump made clear that he does not intend to pursue a ceasefire agreement, arguing that negotiations are unnecessary while the U.S. maintains a position of strength, claiming “we have already won.”





On the Strait of Hormuz, Trump stated the U.S. will no longer take the lead in securing the waterway, emphasizing that countries relying on the route should “take care of it themselves.”





Despite the de-escalation signal, reports indicate the U.S. is preparing to deploy an additional 2,200–2,500 Marines to the Middle East, underscoring a complex and evolving strategy.





Rising oil and gas prices are also seen as a key pressure point, with concerns among Republican leaders that prolonged conflict could impact the upcoming midterm elections.