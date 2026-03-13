Breaking News : Trump Signals Major Move on Ukraine War, Says Peace Deal Between Kyiv and Moscow Could Be Close





US President Donald Trump has indicated that a potential agreement to end the war between Russia and Ukraine may be approaching, suggesting that negotiations between the two sides are moving closer to a possible settlement.





Speaking during remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump stated that he believes Russia and Ukraine are “reasonably close” to reaching a deal, although he acknowledged that the path to peace remains complicated due to deep hostility between the leaders of the two countries.





According to Trump, the United States has been helping NATO partners support Ukraine, warning that without that assistance Russia might have already taken control of the country. He also argued that American involvement has prevented the conflict from escalating into a much wider global war.





Despite expressing optimism, Trump admitted that ending the war has proven far more difficult than he initially expected. He said the negotiations are often complicated by the fact that when one side appears ready to move toward an agreement, the other side may reject it.





Trump explained that at times Russia signals readiness for a deal while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is unwilling to accept the terms, and at other times Kyiv appears ready to compromise while Russian President Vladimir Putin refuses. This alternating stance from both sides has made reaching a final settlement extremely difficult.





The US president also stressed that thousands of people continue to die every week in the conflict and that Washington intends to keep pushing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the fighting.





Trump announced that he planned to meet with Zelenskyy during the Davos gathering as part of these ongoing efforts. However, Zelenskyy initially remained in Kyiv to oversee restoration work on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure following Russian strikes, although discussions between the two sides were still expected to take place shortly afterward.





The war between Russia and Ukraine has now entered its fourth year, with both sides continuing heavy military operations while international diplomatic initiatives attempt to find a path toward a ceasefire or negotiated settlement.



Source: RBC-Ukraine