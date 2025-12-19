🚨🇺🇸 TRUMP SIGNS RECORD $901 BILLION DEFENSE BILL



Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law Thursday, approving record military spending for fiscal 2026.





Key provisions:



-$901 billion in military spending, roughly $8 billion more than requested



-Nearly 4% pay increase for service members





-$400 million in Ukraine aid over two years



-Restrictions on U.S. investments in China



The law includes a provision withholding a portion of War Secretary Hegseth’s travel budget until he provides Congress with unedited footage of U.S. military strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and copies of the execute orders behind the operations.





Members of both parties have raised concerns about the ongoing strikes, which have killed nearly 100 people since September. Sen. Schumer, who has seen the September 2nd footage, said it “turns your stomach.”



The Senate passed the bill 77-20.



The House approved it 312-112.





Trump and Hegseth have spent the past 11 months remaking the Pentagon, eliminating DEI programs, renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War, and reinstating a ban on transgender troops.



The bill is now law.



Source: The Hill