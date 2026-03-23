Trump Slams Disloyal Leaker Joe Kent: ‘This Is What He Does to Me’



President Trump didn’t hold back when asked about former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, who resigned in protest over U.S. military action against Iran and now faces an FBI investigation into alleged leaks of classified information.





In a pointed response captured on video and shared by RedWave Press, Trump laid out his disappointment with the man he once gave a second chance.





“I’m not a fan of the guy,” Trump said. “He was a man that I met at Dover. He came [when] his wife was killed. He re-married fairly quickly. His wife was killed, and I felt badly for him.”





“He ran for Congress, he lost. He ran for Congress again, and he lost.”



“I said, ‘You know, he’s a guy—nice guy… I met him. He was pretty heartbroken. They gave him a job in the White House and this is what he does to me.’”





“I brilliantly had my people call him and offer him a job in security, essentially, in the White House and what does he do? He goes out and says Iran is not a threat to get publicity.”





Trump’s blunt assessment underscores a core truth: loyalty matters in this administration. Kent, after receiving compassion and opportunity from a president who went out of his way to help him during personal tragedy and political setbacks, turned around and undermined the mission—publicly downplaying the very real threat from Iran while the White House deals with leaks that compromise national security.





The FBI probe into Kent reportedly began months before his resignation, highlighting ongoing concerns about classified information being mishandled. Far from a principled stand, this looks like ingratitude and disloyalty from someone who was handed a high-level role he didn’t earn through merit alone.





President Trump made the right call: America needs tough, faithful warriors on the team—not those who leak, complain, and side with narratives that weaken our resolve against terrorist regimes like Iran. Good riddance to disloyalty.