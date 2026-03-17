Trump Slams Hesitant Starmer: ‘You’re the Prime Minister — Make the Call!’



President Donald Trump ripped into UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer today for dithering on sending Royal Navy minesweepers to help secure the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran conflict and soaring energy prices.





Speaking at a March 16, 2026, event, Trump dismissed the need for endless meetings and advisers, contrasting his own decisive style with Starmer’s caution.





When asked about rising gas prices, Trump declared: “I don’t need advisors to tell me that! I know what it is.”





He then recounted his exchange with the British leader: “The Prime Minister of the UK told me, ‘I’m meeting with my team to make a determination.’ I said, you don’t need to meet with the team — you’re the Prime Minister, you can make your own!”





Trump pressed the point on military aid: “Why do you have to meet with your team to find out whether or not you’re going to send some minesweepers to us or to send some boats?!”





He insisted America can handle the job alone but highlighted the rapid relief coming once the strait reopens: “I can tell you that when this is over, oil prices are going to go down very, very rapidly. So is inflation, so is everything else!”





The comments underscore Trump’s frustration with wavering allies as Iran blocks the vital oil chokepoint, driving up costs worldwide while the U.S. leads the fight to reopen it.