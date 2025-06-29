Trump Slams Israeli Prosecutors Over Netanyahu Trial, Cites Interference with Iran and Hamas Talks



On Saturday, June 28, U.S. President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to vehemently criticize Israeli prosecutors over the ongoing corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.





Trump argued that the legal proceedings are undermining critical negotiations involving Iran and Hamas, asserting that the United States, a major financial supporter of Israel, will not tolerate such interference. “We’ve given Israel billions of dollars, and we’re not going to stand for this,” Trump declared, calling the trial a “political witch hunt” that risks derailing diplomatic efforts.





In his posts, Trump described Netanyahu as a “war hero” and claimed the judicial process is hampering the Israeli leader’s ability to secure deals with both Hamas and Iran, key players in the volatile Middle East region.





The remarks follow a fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran, announced on June 24, 2025, which Trump has hailed as a historic achievement ending the “12-day war.”





Trump’s outspoken defense of Netanyahu has ignited controversy, with critics warning that his comments could be seen as meddling in Israel’s judicial system. Supporters, however, argue that Trump is protecting a vital ally and prioritizing regional stability.





As diplomatic efforts continue, Trump’s remarks underscore the delicate balance between supporting Israel and navigating complex Middle East negotiations.