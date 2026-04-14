Trump Slaps Down Iran’s Weak Nuclear Offer: 5 Years Isn’t Enough



The Trump administration firmly rejected Iran’s latest bid to pause its uranium enrichment program for just five years, demanding a full 20-year halt instead





According to officials familiar with the indirect talks held in Pakistan, Tehran floated the short-term suspension as part of broader discussions on sanctions relief and curbing its support for terrorist proxies like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. The regime also holds a massive stockpile of enriched uranium it refuses to fully surrender.





Iran’s mullahs have a long history of cheating on deals, breaking promises, and racing toward a nuclear bomb while chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.” A five-year timeout is nothing more than a delay tactic—enough time to regroup, rebuild, and resume their weapons program the moment pressure eases or a softer administration returns.





President Trump and his team are right to play hardball. No more Obama-style sweetheart deals that empower the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. Real security demands Iran abandon enrichment entirely, dismantle key facilities, and end its proxy wars—or face maximum pressure and the consequences.





The talks broke down over these core red lines, with the U.S. insisting on verifiable, long-term guarantees that Tehran won’t build a nuke. Anything less risks American interests, our allies, and global stability.





Sources:

Al Jazeera report on the proposal and rejection

New York Post coverage of U.S. demands in Pakistan talks

Time magazine on the collapse of negotiations

White House statements via Vice President JD Vance and President Trump