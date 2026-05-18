BREAKING: Trump spends Sunday posting AI images of himself in space blowing up planets instead of governing





While the WHO declared an Ebola emergency, Iran’s clock ticked toward war, and his own faith event played out on the National Mall without him, Trump spent his Sunday afternoon on Truth Social posting AI images of himself commanding a space station and pressing a giant red button as mushroom clouds rose over Ireland and Ukraine. He posted it twice. The second time he added “SPACE FORCE” over it. He also posted himself walking alongside a naked alien at a military base.





It did not stop there. Trump posted an AI video of a golf ball striking Senator Bill Cassidy in the head, celebrating the man’s primary loss. He posted Obama, Biden, and Pelosi swimming in a sewage-filled reflecting pool. He posted California Governor Gavin Newsom as a zombie in a padded cell.

Newsom fired back that even a zombie version of himself looks healthier than the current president. Pelosi’s office called the posts “deranged” and noted Trump had delivered “a complete and total failure” while they were making progress for Americans.





Trump skipped his own White House faith event to go golfing in Virginia. He has not attended a church service in over a year. The 79-year-old grandfather of 11, who has now taken dementia screening tests at least three times, spent the afternoon simulating nuclear strikes from space and posting pictures of his political enemies in sewage. No comment from the White House.