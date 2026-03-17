Trump Strikes Back: U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil Tankers, Chokes Regime’s Cash Flow



President Trump’s bold move to seize Iranian oil tankers in February has already disrupted over a billion dollars in illicit exports, delivering a much-needed blow to the mullahs’ terror-funding machine.





Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) laid it out clearly on Fox News: Iran has been killing Americans since 1979, from the embassy hostages to the Beirut barracks bombing that claimed 241 Marines, and continues funding proxies like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis while cozying up to Russia and China.





“Look, this is long overdue and it’s exactly the kind of decisive action we’ve needed for decades,” Tenney said. “Iran has been killing Americans since 1979—our embassy hostages, the Beirut barracks bombing that killed 241 Marines, the Khobar Towers, funding IEDs that killed and maimed thousands of our troops in Iraq. They’ve never stopped.”





She slammed past weakness that let Iran’s shadow fleet evade sanctions: “For years under the previous administration we let their shadow fleet sail right through sanctions. Oil would go out, cash would come in, they’d buy more drones, more missiles, more proxies to attack our interests and our allies. President Trump said enough. We’re not playing that game anymore.”





The seizures target the lifeline—oil sales, mostly to China, which buys about 90 percent of the sanctioned crude. “These seizures are part of a layered approach,” Tenney explained. “We’re interdicting the tankers, we’re enforcing the sanctions with real teeth, and we’re sending a very clear message: you will not use oil revenue to fund terror and threaten the United States or our allies. And by the way, this hits China hardest—they’re buying something like 90% of this sanctioned Iranian crude. So when we choke that flow, we put pressure on Beijing too, and we strengthen America’s hand around the world.”





On escalation fears, Tenney was unflinching: “They’ve been threatening retaliation since I was in high school. The difference now is they know this president means what he says. We have the capability to protect shipping, to keep the Strait open, and to respond overwhelmingly if they try anything. This isn’t about starting a war—it’s about ending the free ride they’ve had for 45 years.”





Maximum pressure is back, and it’s working. The Iranian people deserve better than this oppressive regime, and America’s allies are safer when Tehran feels the squeeze. Peace through strength delivers results.