Trump tells Middle East allies US would not join Israel’s war with Iran unless Iran strikes any U.S. personnel

The United States has communicated to several Middle Eastern allies that it has no interest in joining the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

The Trump administration made it clear they will not participate in the conflict unless Iran directly targets U.S. personnel.

The United States made this decision, citing an Arab diplomat familiar with Tehran’s position.

It was noted that Iran is cautious to avoid provoking direct United States involvement in the conflict.

United States officials have emphasized that while the U.S. supports Israel’s missile defense, Israel is acting unilaterally in its offensive operations against Iran.

Secretary of the State Marco Rubio reiterated this position, stating that the U.S. was not involved in Israel’s strikes on Iran.

He also made it clear that the primary focus is protecting American forces in the region.