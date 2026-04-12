Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs on China Over Iran Arms Concerns Signals Confidence in Xi Ties Ahead of Beijing “Big Deal” Talks





U.S. President Donald Trump warned of imposing tariffs up to 50% on Chinese goods if Beijing is found supporting Iran militarily, marking a sharp escalation in economic pressure tied to Middle East tensions.





He stressed that any nation aiding Tehran’s military capabilities would face serious consequences.

However, Trump also signaled caution, expressing doubt that China would take such a step, while maintaining confidence in his relationship with President Xi Jinping.





The U.S. leader is expected to visit Beijing this May for high-stakes talks, with both sides preparing to negotiate a major deal amid a fragile geopolitical climate.