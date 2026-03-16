Trump Threatens to Delay China Summit Unless Beijing Helps Reopen Strait of Hormuz





President Trump has put Beijing on notice: help reopen the Strait of Hormuz or the planned late-March summit with Xi Jinping may be postponed.

In comments to the Financial Times, Trump pointed to China’s heavy dependence on Middle East oil flowing through the vital chokepoint—now restricted amid the ongoing Iran conflict—and said nations benefiting from the route should contribute warships to secure safe passage.





The Strait, which carries roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies, has seen commercial traffic plummet since Iran’s actions effectively closed it to most vessels. Oil prices have surged as a result, with Brent crude recently topping $100 per barrel amid the disruptions.





Trump’s push comes as he assembles an international naval effort to restore flows, having already called on allies including the UK, France, Japan, and South Korea to join the United States. He emphasized that China, as a major beneficiary, has a clear interest in ending the blockade.





China has so far given no public indication of deploying forces, and responses from other nations have been cautious or noncommittal. Germany, for one, stated it sees no role for itself in the operation.





The White House has not confirmed a delay, but Trump’s remarks add fresh pressure to already complex US-China relations as the Iran war continues to ripple through energy markets and global trade. Polymarket traders are now watching closely for any movement on the summit timeline or Hormuz status.